Dundas Street will be a traffic nightmare this summer

Construction is a summertime fixture in Toronto. Parts of Dundas Street have already been closed off this summer thanks to TTC track replacement work and things look like they're going to get worse starting on Monday.

Cars won't be able to travel east on Dundas between Bay and Church streets from July 17 to September 16. One lane of Dundas Street will always remain open for westbound traffic.

Eastbound traffic on Dundas St will be affected by #CityofTO road work starting Monday. #TOnews news release: https://t.co/q110BxSBQz — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) July 12, 2017

The city's replacing streetcar tracks and fixing the roadway after doing watermain construction on this stretch of road earlier this year.

Cyclists and drivers should also note that because of all this work, Victoria street will be closed just south of Dundas Square during the period, which means it won't be possible to use it as a bail out route.

Road work in the area will start at 7 a.m. during the week until 11 p.m., with some stretches of the work happening 24-7 to get it done by the end of September.