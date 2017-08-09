City
There's a major TTC subway closure this weekend

After a break last weekend, we're in store for another major TTC subway closure. This time a portion of Line 1 will be closed for signal upgrades on both Saturday and Sunday.

There will be no subway service between Sheppard West and St. George stations on August 12 and 13. All trains on Line 1 will turn back southbound at St. George Station.

Due to traffic impacts from numerous on-street construction projects, shuttle buses will only operate between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations during this closure.

Customers are encouraged to use existing east-west bus/streetcar routes to the Yonge portion of Line 1 or north-south bus routes to access Line 2. Additional service is being added to these routes during the subway closure.

Customers travelling on Line 2 who wish to travel northbound should transfer at Yonge-Bloor Station.

Subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 2 between Kipling and Islington stations on August 19 and 20.

