A dazzling meteor shower is about to hit Toronto skies

One of the year's most exciting celestial events takes place this week, and people from Toronto have a good chance to catch the action provided they're able to find dark enough skies.

The annual Perseid Meteor Shower peaks in the afternoon on August 12, which means the nights before and after are prime viewing times. There will also be activity before and after this ideal period, so be sure to look up if you're in cottage country over the next week or so.

With the moon at three quarters full during the meteor shower, the total number of visible shooting stars will be diminished this year, but areas removed from light pollution could be in store for 40 to 50 per hour. That's well worth a road trip out of the city.

Those who aren't able to get to a cottage, campsite, or dark sky preserve, shouldn't despair. The night before the Perseids peaked last year, I saw about eight meteors over the course of an hour at Humber Bay Park West. The Scarborough Bluffs would also be a good spot.

Those hoping to see more than that will want to consult a clear sky chart before heading out of the city to ensure that cloud cover doesn't ruin this celestial parade.

The absolute best time to view the Perseids this year will be in the pre-dawn hours on August 12 (i.e. you'll have to stay up very late or wake up very early), but as of nightfall on the 11th, the show will have officially begun.