10 cheap waterfront cottage rentals near Toronto

Cheap cottage rentals near Toronto are one of the best ways to unwind when it gets too hot and sticky in the city. Fortunately, there are plenty of lakefront rental properties that can be had without breaking the bank. From tree-house style cottages to rustic waterfront cabins, these places offer the ultimate relaxing weekend getaway.

Here are 10 stunning lakeside cottages to rent near Toronto.

This quaint little cottage on Golden Lake is the quintessential romantic getaway. It's a small space but that just adds to the coziness factor given how well decorated and designed the cabin is. The two highlights are the lakeside deck and the corner fireplace. $139/night.

With its wood burning stove, fire pit on the deck, and stunning view across the lake, this charming cottage just north of Havelock would make for a perfect romantic escape or small group getaway. West Twin lake is quiet, scenic, and a great place for swimming, and kayaking. The sunsets here are spectacular. $200/night (25% off week-long stays).

Only an hour and half from Toronto provided that there's no traffic, Lake St. George is a small lake just north of Orillia. This cottage can sleep nine, has an indoor fireplace, a prime waterfront space, and a lovely deck overlooking the water. Prices range from $225 to $275 per night, $425 to $525 per weekend, and $1200 to $1900 for a week.

If the idea of roughing it just doesn't sound appealing to you, this stunning cottage on Lake Couchiching could be be your paradise away from home. The interior is a nice blend of modern design and cottage kitsch, while the deck overlooking the lake offers the perfect perch for sunset barbecuing. Rental prices start at $200/night.

This rustic cottage exudes charm from its wood walls to its secluded spot on the lake. You'll enjoy near-complete privacy here, which is a major plus if you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. Rental prices average out at $200/night.

If you like cozy log cabins, this might be your ideal cottage rental. It's not a good fit for a big group, but for a couple looking to escape the city, this is the ultimate lakeside retreat, complete with access to a sandy beach a warm lake. $109/night.

It's hard to cottage in Muskoka without forking out some serious cash, but this charming little cabin is an affordable way to enjoy the region. There's only a kitchenette, so you'll want to plan all of your meals around the barbecue, but this is about as cute as cottages get. $129/night.

This Haliburton cottage takes it up a notch with a wood-fuelled sauna and 400 feet of pristine shoreline. Located in the midst of the woods, the cottage stays cool on hot summer days and provides stunning views in the fall. $224/night.

This stunning cottage is perched in the trees on the Moon River. It's Canadiana-themed interior gives it classic feel, while the wood burning stove ensures ambience if you decide to take your fire indoors. It can sleep eight people, so it's well suited to a couples or group getaway. Rental prices average out at $191 a night.

Another one in the Havelock-Belmont-Metheun region, which tends to be one of the most value-driven cottage areas around, this mid-sized cottage is tucked underneath a stand of mature trees and has a modern interior with a wood burning stove. With room for eight, this is great deal.