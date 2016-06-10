City
Derek Flack
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
cottage rentals ontario

10 cheap waterfront cottage rentals near Toronto

City
Derek Flack
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Cheap cottage rentals near Toronto are one of the best ways to unwind when it gets too hot and sticky in the city. Fortunately, there are plenty of lakefront rental properties that can be had without breaking the bank. From tree-house style cottages to rustic waterfront cabins, these places offer the ultimate relaxing weekend getaway.

Here are 10 stunning lakeside cottages to rent near Toronto.

A romantic getaway on Golden Lake

This quaint little cottage on Golden Lake is the quintessential romantic getaway. It's a small space but that just adds to the coziness factor given how well decorated and designed the cabin is. The two highlights are the lakeside deck and the corner fireplace. $139/night.

A private retreat on West Twin Lake

With its wood burning stove, fire pit on the deck, and stunning view across the lake, this charming cottage just north of Havelock would make for a perfect romantic escape or small group getaway. West Twin lake is quiet, scenic, and a great place for swimming, and kayaking. The sunsets here are spectacular. $200/night (25% off week-long stays).

1,800 sq. ft on Lake St. George

Only an hour and half from Toronto provided that there's no traffic, Lake St. George is a small lake just north of Orillia. This cottage can sleep nine, has an indoor fireplace, a prime waterfront space, and a lovely deck overlooking the water. Prices range from $225 to $275 per night, $425 to $525 per weekend, and $1200 to $1900 for a week.

Affordable luxury on Lake Couchiching

If the idea of roughing it just doesn't sound appealing to you, this stunning cottage on Lake Couchiching could be be your paradise away from home. The interior is a nice blend of modern design and cottage kitsch, while the deck overlooking the lake offers the perfect perch for sunset barbecuing. Rental prices start at $200/night.

A rustic getaway on Big Clear Lake

This rustic cottage exudes charm from its wood walls to its secluded spot on the lake. You'll enjoy near-complete privacy here, which is a major plus if you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. Rental prices average out at $200/night.

Cozy Log Cabin on Morrison Lake

If you like cozy log cabins, this might be your ideal cottage rental. It's not a good fit for a big group, but for a couple looking to escape the city, this is the ultimate lakeside retreat, complete with access to a sandy beach a warm lake. $109/night.

Eco inspired cabin in Muskoka

It's hard to cottage in Muskoka without forking out some serious cash, but this charming little cabin is an affordable way to enjoy the region. There's only a kitchenette, so you'll want to plan all of your meals around the barbecue, but this is about as cute as cottages get. $129/night.

A quiet escape on Wenona Lake

This Haliburton cottage takes it up a notch with a wood-fuelled sauna and 400 feet of pristine shoreline. Located in the midst of the woods, the cottage stays cool on hot summer days and provides stunning views in the fall. $224/night.

A treehouse on Moon River

This stunning cottage is perched in the trees on the Moon River. It's Canadiana-themed interior gives it classic feel, while the wood burning stove ensures ambience if you decide to take your fire indoors. It can sleep eight people, so it's well suited to a couples or group getaway. Rental prices average out at $191 a night.

Picturesque getaway on Round Lake

Another one in the Havelock-Belmont-Metheun region, which tends to be one of the most value-driven cottage areas around, this mid-sized cottage is tucked underneath a stand of mature trees and has a modern interior with a wood burning stove. With room for eight, this is great deal.

Lead photo by

Greystone / Airbnb

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

10 cheap waterfront cottage rentals near Toronto

10 places in Toronto to get free stuff on your birthday

Sold! Rosedale mansion goes for $2.6 million under asking

The top 10 cottage country resorts in Ontario

TTC to roll out driverless subway trains later this year

10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in May

The top 5 block parties in Toronto this June

Condo of the week: 22 Wellesley Street East