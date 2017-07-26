The 10 most most beautiful campsites in Ontario

Campsites in Ontario are often beautiful places, but there are a select group of parks that take it to the next level. These are typically sites that draw backcountry campers who want to escape to the wilderness for a few days and soak up the serene beauty of the northern landscape, but there are also a few that'll appeal to even the most novice camper.

Here are my picks for the most beautiful campsites in Ontario.

This massive provincial park covers a whopping 1,600 kilometres, much of which is on the rugged Lake Superior Shoreline. You won't find many places that show off the beauty of the Ontario landscape better than here.

A backcountry camper's dream, this provincial park is great for multi-day trips where you can explore the Georgian Bay shoreline as well as the beautiful lakes among the Jack Pine hills. It's like travelling through a Group of Seven painting.

The area around Tobermory is quite possibly the most beautiful in the entire province. From stunning cliffs to hidden grottos to shipwrecks lurking under aquamarine waters, there's virtually no end to the visual splendour here.

This provincial park is at its finest when you head to the interior campsites and get away from the crowds at the main entry points. Once there, you'll be treated to the pristine wilderness of Ontario. You might just encounter a moose or two as well.

It's not a coincidence that many of Ontario's most beautiful parks are found way up north. The topography north of Lake Superior is as dramatic as we have, and you'll get an amazing look at it from the challenging Giant Trail and Thunder Bay Lookout at this park.

This is paradise for canoe lovers with over 2,000 kilometres of lakes and rivers to explore. There's even some white water sections for those looking to dial up the adrenalin.

The country's most southerly region is also one of its most beautiful. There are amazing trails all over this national park as well as great swimming in the warm waters of Lake Erie.

Campsites along Mazinaw Lake at Bon Echo Provincial Park are surely the area's prettiest as they sit in close proximity to the might Mazinaw Rock, which features over 150 pictographs as well as a tribute to Walt Whitman.

This park tends to fly under the radar a bit, but that just means it's easier to gain access to backcountry campsites here. The landscape is astonishingly beautiful with pristine sandy beaches and views of Pic Island, which you'll immediately recognized from Lawren Harris's painting.

What this park gives up in ruggedness, it gives back in the tranquil beauty of Lake Huron. It's all about the legendary sunsets here, which can turn the beach area into something that looks otherworldly when they're really saturated.