City
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto reference library

Huge crowds line up for cheap books in Toronto

City
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Charcoal-infused ice cream, 67 cent burgers and free sushi burritos are just a few of the lineup-inducing items in Toronto. 

Today, however, book lovers across the city were willing to stand around and wait for their chance to score deals at the Friends of Toronto Public Library's clearance book sale.

A post shared by mcco12 (@mcco12) on

The lineup reportedly spilled out the door and onto Yonge Street, which is pretty unsurprising considering everything was priced between 10 and 50 cents.

A post shared by Kate Burtinsky (@k_burts02) on

At the last sale in March, the queue also snaked its way through the Toronto Reference Library.

If you missed it today, the sale continues tomorrow and Saturday, so stop by to see which books, CDs and DVDs are left. 

Lead photo by

@newcollectioner

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Huge crowds line up for cheap books in Toronto

People are still loving Drake's pro-Canada billboard in LA

Condo of the week: 552 Wellington Street West

Toronto's getting a new boutique hotel

Major road closures happening across Toronto this weekend

These are the dirtiest TTC stations

Toronto house prices continue to decline

Rental of the week: 51 East Liberty Street