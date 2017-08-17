Huge crowds line up for cheap books in Toronto
Charcoal-infused ice cream, 67 cent burgers and free sushi burritos are just a few of the lineup-inducing items in Toronto.
Today, however, book lovers across the city were willing to stand around and wait for their chance to score deals at the Friends of Toronto Public Library's clearance book sale.
The lineup reportedly spilled out the door and onto Yonge Street, which is pretty unsurprising considering everything was priced between 10 and 50 cents.
At the last sale in March, the queue also snaked its way through the Toronto Reference Library.
If you missed it today, the sale continues tomorrow and Saturday, so stop by to see which books, CDs and DVDs are left.
