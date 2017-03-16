Book blowout draws huge lineup in Toronto

Toronto loves to read. That much was clear from the snaking lineup of people that sprung up at the Toronto Reference Library this morning for the Friends of Toronto Public Library's clearance book sale.

A post shared by Eda Pitcher (@edapitcher) on Mar 16, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

These blowout sales - where books and other media sell for 10 to 50 cents each - usually happen a few times per year. Yet it's unclear why this edition was so popular - perhaps March break had something to do with it.

A post shared by Lisa P. (@lisastar08) on Mar 16, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

According to a representative from the Toronto Public Library, bookworms and bargain hunters started queuing at 9 a.m., half an hour before the sale was slated to start.

The Toronto Reference Library estimates around 1,000 people have been through the sale so far today.

A post shared by Lisa P. (@lisastar08) on Mar 16, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

The photos that cropped up on Instagram show a queue snaking through the main floor of the TPL's biggest branch. This morning, the wait time to get in topped one hour.

A post shared by Kyle (@gedgebot) on Mar 16, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

And it's just day one. The sale continues until 7 p.m. tonight and it's on tomorrow, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds go to help support a variety of TPL programs. Apparently there are still lots of books left.