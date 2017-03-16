Arts
Amy Grief
Posted 53 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
book sale toronto

Book blowout draws huge lineup in Toronto

Arts
Amy Grief
Posted 53 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto loves to read. That much was clear from the snaking lineup of people that sprung up at the Toronto Reference Library this morning for the Friends of Toronto Public Library's clearance book sale.

A post shared by Eda Pitcher (@edapitcher) on

These blowout sales - where books and other media sell for 10 to 50 cents each - usually happen a few times per year. Yet it's unclear why this edition was so popular - perhaps March break had something to do with it.

A post shared by Lisa P. (@lisastar08) on

According to a representative from the Toronto Public Library, bookworms and bargain hunters started queuing at 9 a.m., half an hour before the sale was slated to start.

The Toronto Reference Library estimates around 1,000 people have been through the sale so far today.

A post shared by Lisa P. (@lisastar08) on

The photos that cropped up on Instagram show a queue snaking through the main floor of the TPL's biggest branch. This morning, the wait time to get in topped one hour. 

A post shared by Kyle (@gedgebot) on

And it's just day one. The sale continues until 7 p.m. tonight and it's on tomorrow, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds go to help support a variety of TPL programs. Apparently there are still lots of books left. 

A post shared by marian (@marewanders) on

Lead photo by

joshuazhi752996

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Book blowout draws huge lineup in Toronto

There's a giant book sale in Toronto this week

Toronto goes wild for giant blue whale

Photographer captures the faces and places of Toronto on Instagram

The world's biggest rubber duck is coming to Toronto

These comic books are a love letter to Toronto

What Toronto might look like after the apocalypse

This is Toronto's most exciting gallery right now