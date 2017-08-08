There's a huge book sale at the Toronto Reference Library next week

If you're looking for your next great summer read, get ready to line up because the best book sale is coming back to the Toronto Reference Library next week.

The Friends of the Toronto Public Libary's clearance sale will start next Thursday, August 17 at 9:30 a.m. (until 7 p.m.) in Beeton Hall at the Toronto Reference Library (Yonge and Bloor).

Huge book sale at Toronto Reference Library next week Aug 17 -19. All items (books, CDs, DVDs+) 10 to 50 cents: https://t.co/MdtyX2QuTd pic.twitter.com/KhwKoTH6DW — TorontoPublicLibrary (@torontolibrary) August 8, 2017

Be sure to line up early because in March, the sale brought out thousands of book lovers who were all too happy to wait around for the opportunity to snag books, CDs, DVDs and more priced between $0.50 and $5.

A post shared by Zhiwei Hu (@joshuazhi752996) on Mar 16, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

The sale continues on Friday, August 18 (9 a.m. 7 p.m.) and on Saturday, August 19 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).