Arts
Amy Grief
Posted 14 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto library sale

There's a huge book sale at the Toronto Reference Library next week

Arts
Amy Grief
Posted 14 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you're looking for your next great summer read, get ready to line up because the best book sale is coming back to the Toronto Reference Library next week.

The Friends of the Toronto Public Libary's clearance sale will start next Thursday, August 17 at 9:30 a.m. (until 7 p.m.) in Beeton Hall at the Toronto Reference Library (Yonge and Bloor). 

Be sure to line up early because in March, the sale brought out thousands of book lovers who were all too happy to wait around for the opportunity to snag books, CDs, DVDs and more priced between $0.50 and $5. 

A post shared by Zhiwei Hu (@joshuazhi752996) on

The sale continues on Friday, August 18 (9 a.m. 7 p.m.) and on Saturday, August 19 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Lead photo by

Nimra Nawaz

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

There's a huge book sale at the Toronto Reference Library next week

Ontario Place is hosting a massive light exhibition this winter

The top 10 places to buy affordable art in Toronto

Someone is taking photos of people on couches in Toronto

5 must-see shows at SummerWorks 2017

Win tickets to Take Off, Eh!

TTC station getting a $10 million art makeover

Win tickets to Girl Crush