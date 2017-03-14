Arts
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
There's a giant book sale in Toronto this week

If you're planning to cozy up inside on the last weekend of winter, you probably need a good book (and a cup a tea) to keep you company.

And if you want a new treasure to read, you can check out the Friends of Toronto Public Library, South Chapter's big clearance sale.

These blowout events happen a few times per year and feature some truly spectacular deals - all books will be priced between 10 and 50 cents. So go clear out your change jar and grab a book or five. Best of all, proceeds go towards supports programs at the Toronto Public Library.

The sale's running from Thursday, March 16 until Saturday, March 18 at Beeton Hall in the Toronto Reference Library.

It'll be open from 9:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. on March 16, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on March 17 and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on March 18. 

Kaizhi Wei

