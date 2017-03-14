There’s a giant book sale in Toronto this week

If you're planning to cozy up inside on the last weekend of winter, you probably need a good book (and a cup a tea) to keep you company.

And if you want a new treasure to read, you can check out the Friends of Toronto Public Library, South Chapter's big clearance sale.

These blowout events happen a few times per year and feature some truly spectacular deals - all books will be priced between 10 and 50 cents. So go clear out your change jar and grab a book or five. Best of all, proceeds go towards supports programs at the Toronto Public Library.

Huge book sale at Toronto Reference Library this week March 16 -18. Super low prices on books, CDs, DVDs: https://t.co/BiscbUv4NH pic.twitter.com/mhdjjAYuzs — TorontoPublicLibrary (@torontolibrary) March 13, 2017

The sale's running from Thursday, March 16 until Saturday, March 18 at Beeton Hall in the Toronto Reference Library.

It'll be open from 9:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. on March 16, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on March 17 and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on March 18.