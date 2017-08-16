Cheap McDonald's hamburgers draw huge lines in Toronto

McDonald's Canada has been around since 1967, so to celebrate its 50th birthday, it decided to sell burgers for the low price of 67 cents each today. Naturally, folks turned up for this deal.

The cheap burgers, which became available at 11 a.m., continue to draw lineups at McDonald's locations all around the city, particularly in areas with lots of office workers.

Folks are limited to three burgers per order, which would make for a sizeable and filling meal, even if you don't get fries or a McFlurry on the side.

If you do decide to head to McD's for lunch, dinner or just a mid-afternoon snack, be prepared to wait.