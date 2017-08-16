Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
mcdonalds toronto

Cheap McDonald's hamburgers draw huge lines in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

McDonald's Canada has been around since 1967, so to celebrate its 50th birthday, it decided to sell burgers for the low price of 67 cents each today. Naturally, folks turned up for this deal.

The cheap burgers, which became available at 11 a.m., continue to draw lineups at McDonald's locations all around the city, particularly in areas with lots of office workers.

Folks are limited to three burgers per order, which would make for a sizeable and filling meal, even if you don't get fries or a McFlurry on the side.

A post shared by OMGSHIVA (@omgshiva) on

If you do decide to head to McD's for lunch, dinner or just a mid-afternoon snack, be prepared to wait. 

A post shared by blogTO (@blogto) on

Lead photo by

@MyTOFD

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Now you can drink coffee in Toronto for half price

Cheap McDonald's hamburgers draw huge lines in Toronto

The 10 most outrageous food coming to the CNE

It looks like Drake is opening a new restaurant in Toronto

Toronto is finally getting a Seinfeld cafe

Toronto's getting a vegan burger joint

Huge crowds hit up Toronto's Waterfront Night Market

10 epic sweet and savoury treats from Toronto's dessert fest