The Toronto Islands are finally set to reopen

It'll be business as usual on the Toronto Islands next week as the city will finally reopen one of the most beautiful parts of the city.

The Toronto Island Park - including Ward's Island, Hanlan's Point, Centre Island and the Centreville Theme Park - will officially reopen this Monday, July 31. Olympic Island, however, will remain closed due to high water levels.

Regular ferry service is set to resume on Monday too and ferry tickets will become available online starting tomorrow, July 28.

Toronto Island Park reopens on July 31 & ferry resumes 6:30 am that day. Online tickets sales start tomorrow at https://t.co/d15uVV4B1p. pic.twitter.com/9182fz0Nws — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) July 27, 2017

In some very good news, according to the city, all beaches on the Island will be up and running with lifeguards on duty. Some might not have the same capacity as before, but they will be at least partially open.

The Centreville Theme Park will open for the season; this might be your last chance to ride the vintage carousel that the park owners sold for $3 million. The Islands will also lose the Rectory Cafe this year.