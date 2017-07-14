Canada’s Wonderland could get a hotel and resort

Canada's Wonderland's latest addition might not to be the fastest, most terrifying, death-defying roller coaster in the country, but rather, it could be something completely different and unexpected.

The amusement park in Vaughan already added an enormous new water slide this summer, so what could it possibly be?

According to BNN, the park's latest upgrade might be a hotel and a resort. Cedar Fair, a group that purchased Wonderland in 2006 has apparently been investing in hotels and is already in the resort business.

This would be a huge add-on to the park, a place that's already a hot attraction for thrill seekers, candy hunters and party goers.

While Cedar Fair only alludes to "something interesting coming up" in an interview with BNN, 79 of the 379-acres of the park are undeveloped. In an email, a Cedar Fair spokesperson told BNN the company has identified Toronto as a "desirable location" for its expanding resort accommodations.

No official announcement has been made yet.