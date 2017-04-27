The top 10 events at Canada's Wonderland this summer

Sports & Play
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 7 hours ago

canadas wonderland toronto

Shows and events at Canada's Wonderland this summer should provide a breather in between all the loops and drops at this amusement park north of Toronto. It opens for the season on April 30, so start planning your trip to Vaughan's best attraction.

Here are my picks for the top shows and events at Canada's Wonderland this year. 

Victoria Day Weekend Fireworks (May 22)

Celebrate the long weekend with an over-the-top fireworks show, live music, and mountain fire-divers on Sunday, May 22. 

Brew & BBQ (June 24-25)

Let someone else do all the grilling at this weekend-long beer and BBQ fest. Indulge in everything from burgers to ribs, alongside live music and signature craft brews from some of Toronto's finest local breweries.

Ultimate Thrills Circus (June 29-July 26)

You thought the roller coasters were scary? Experience edge-of-your-seat thrills, including a motorcycle high wire, the globe of death and even a human cannonball at this show.

Canada Day Fireworks (July 1)

Spend the day in the park, then stick around after the rides close to see some of the best fireworks in Toronto, featuring a massive show set to an original soundtrack with over 6,000 colourful explosions. 

West Coast Lumberjack Show (July 1-15)

Check out this troupe of internationally recognized woodland athletes known for their daredevil skills, log rolling, chainsaw carving, and more. 

Parkour Freestyle (July 28-August 15)

This professional stunt team leaps, vaults and catapults its way off of pretty much any surface at this high-energy, gravity defying show.

Taste of Greece (August 19-20)

Just after downtown's Taste of the Danforth comes this foodie fest featuring the many delicious tastes of the Mediterranean. Enjoy a myriad of Greek dishes, music and entertainment

Food Truck Festival (September 2-3)

The park gets its very own food truck bonanza featuring local trucks from the GTA. Come hungry because there will lots to eat here.

Labour Day Weekend Fireworks (September 4)

Say farewell to summer with a monster fireworks show, live entertainment and music, all happening around 10 p.m. after the rides close.

Oktoberfest (September 16-17, 23-24)

This is probably the earliest of the GTA's Oktoberfest celebrations and it includes authentic German food and drink specials, traditional festival bands and daily performances.

