The top 10 events at Canada's Wonderland this summer

Shows and events at Canada's Wonderland this summer should provide a breather in between all the loops and drops at this amusement park north of Toronto. It opens for the season on April 30, so start planning your trip to Vaughan's best attraction.

Here are my picks for the top shows and events at Canada's Wonderland this year.

Celebrate the long weekend with an over-the-top fireworks show, live music, and mountain fire-divers on Sunday, May 22.

Let someone else do all the grilling at this weekend-long beer and BBQ fest. Indulge in everything from burgers to ribs, alongside live music and signature craft brews from some of Toronto's finest local breweries.

You thought the roller coasters were scary? Experience edge-of-your-seat thrills, including a motorcycle high wire, the globe of death and even a human cannonball at this show.

Spend the day in the park, then stick around after the rides close to see some of the best fireworks in Toronto, featuring a massive show set to an original soundtrack with over 6,000 colourful explosions.

Check out this troupe of internationally recognized woodland athletes known for their daredevil skills, log rolling, chainsaw carving, and more.

This professional stunt team leaps, vaults and catapults its way off of pretty much any surface at this high-energy, gravity defying show.

Just after downtown's Taste of the Danforth comes this foodie fest featuring the many delicious tastes of the Mediterranean. Enjoy a myriad of Greek dishes, music and entertainment

The park gets its very own food truck bonanza featuring local trucks from the GTA. Come hungry because there will lots to eat here.

Say farewell to summer with a monster fireworks show, live entertainment and music, all happening around 10 p.m. after the rides close.

This is probably the earliest of the GTA's Oktoberfest celebrations and it includes authentic German food and drink specials, traditional festival bands and daily performances.