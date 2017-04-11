City
toronto candy wonderland

Watch police use helicopter to stop Canada's Wonderland candy heist

Everyone's favourite Toronto-area amusement park doesn't open for another few weeks. Perhaps that's why a trio of sugar-seeking teenagers tried to sneak in on Saturday night.

However, the York Regional Police quickly swooped in (literally) to stop them.

The York Regional Police released a video on Twitter today showing how they used a helicopter equipped with thermal cameras as well as a canine unit to catch two 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old who were allegedly trying to steal candy from a store at Canada's Wonderland.

As the Globe and Mail reports, the helicopter was already on patrol and wasn't called out just to respond to this incident.

The Globe writes that the three teens won't face charges if they complete a community service program.

Regardless, on video, their arrest looks pretty dramatic, or at least it does in the black and white video posted to Twitter. 

Lead photo by

@YRP

