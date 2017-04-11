Watch police use helicopter to stop Canada's Wonderland candy heist

Everyone's favourite Toronto-area amusement park doesn't open for another few weeks. Perhaps that's why a trio of sugar-seeking teenagers tried to sneak in on Saturday night.

However, the York Regional Police quickly swooped in (literally) to stop them.

The York Regional Police released a video on Twitter today showing how they used a helicopter equipped with thermal cameras as well as a canine unit to catch two 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old who were allegedly trying to steal candy from a store at Canada's Wonderland.

TIP OF THE DAY - Breaking into a theme park to steal candy is not a sweet idea and can lead to a criminal confection #CaughtByAir2 pic.twitter.com/ZXpvKpNwgr — York Regional Police (@YRP) April 11, 2017

As the Globe and Mail reports, the helicopter was already on patrol and wasn't called out just to respond to this incident.

The Globe writes that the three teens won't face charges if they complete a community service program.

Regardless, on video, their arrest looks pretty dramatic, or at least it does in the black and white video posted to Twitter.