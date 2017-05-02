Canada's Wonderland is getting an enormous new waterslide this summer

If the thought of zooming down a transparent plastic tube at 40 kilometres an hour scares the bejesus out of you, you might want to avoid Canada's Wonderland's newest attraction.

It's called the Muskoka Plunge, but unlike cottage country, there's nothing relaxing about this waterslide.

Riders start out in an enclosed launch capsule called the DrenalineDrop, which catapults "into a high-speed free fall through S-curves and 360 degree loops at speeds of approximately 40 kilometres per hour," according to Canada's Wonderland.

You'll be able to find this nightmare in the Splash Works water park, which opens on May 27.