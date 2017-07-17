City
Derek Flack
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto beaches

Bad year for Toronto's beaches just got worse

City
Derek Flack
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It hasn't exactly been paradise on Toronto's beaches this year. Heavy flooding throughout the spring made many of the city's waterfront areas impassable. The city also closed Toronto Island Park and reduced ferry service.

Now, as water levels slowly retreat and most of the city's mainland beaches have opened, a new problem has emerged—E. Coli levels are through the roof at six of Toronto's 11 beaches.

The following beaches have been deemed unsafe to swim right now: Marie Curtis, Sunnyside, Cherry, Woodbine, Kew/Balmy and Bluffer's Park.

toronto beachesOutside of Rouge Beach, which is currently closed from flooding damage, the only beaches with passable water quality are on the Islands. The problem of course, is that none of these are open right now.

While you could take a water taxi over, the public has been discouraged from hitting these spots until July 31. What's worse, is that beaches like Hanlan's and Gibraltar Point will remain closed for the entire year. 

All that to say, if you're looking for a safe place to swim right now, you're out of luck in Toronto. Your best bet is to plan a road trip to one of the many nearby beaches that are open. 

Water quality is, however, tested every day at Toronto's beaches, so hopefully it won't take too long for bacteria levels to recede to the point where we can get out and enjoy the water again.

Lead photo by

Phil Marion

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Weak Toronto home sales drag national market way down

Weekend TTC closures will continue until at least 2019

Bad year for Toronto's beaches just got worse

The Northern Lights might be visible near Toronto tonight

The 10 weirdest houses in Toronto

5 abandoned places to explore near Toronto

5 stores opening soon in Toronto to get excited about

15 things you have to explain to visitors about Toronto