Toronto relying on sandbags to save city from flooding

There's no immediate end in sight to the flooding that continues to soak the city and hold the Toronto Islands captive. As water levels continue to rise, the City of Toronto has been hard at work to try and manage the flooding and prevent more damage.

"Lake Ontario water levels [are] expected to rise, even without further rainfall, for several more weeks," says Wynna Brown, manager of media relations at the City of Toronto.

Brown explains that authorities from various departments are working together to keep things safe for everyone.

To date, they have placed more than 20,000 sandbags on shorelines throughout the city and have also employed industrial pumps and various rock and earth moving techniques to mitigate flooding impacts.

Tomorrow Mayor John Tory is expected to visit the Toronto Islands and provide an update on the progress. In the meantime, we're all hoping that the coming rainfall on Sunday doesn't exacerbate the situation.