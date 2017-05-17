City
Amy Grief
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto flooding

Part of Leslieville is now under water

City
Amy Grief
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Even though it's hot and sunny outside today, the water levels in Lake Ontario keep on rising.

The Toronto Islands are expected to be closed to the public until at least June 30 and other places across the city have also been effected by the heavy rainfall from earlier this season.

toronto floodingToday, part of Eastern Avenue in Leslieville is flooded thanks to water that's coming out of the sewer system.

eastern avenue torontoSome flooding is happening at Eastern and Leslie, near the Loblaws (a portion of the parking lot is flooded too). There's also water a little farther east on Eastern near the South Central Letter Processing Plant.

As of earlier this afternoon, some sidewalks were closed and traffic was building up, but the street wasn't shut down, so cars were just driving on through the water. 

eastern avenue toronto

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Part of Leslieville is now under water

Rental of the week: 707 Dovercourt Road

Toronto's Trump Hotel now major part of Russia probe

The CN Tower is making some top secret upgrades

Vote for your favourites in 23 new best of categories

Soon cars won't be able to drive straight on King St.

You can explore hidden spaces near Toronto this summer

Toronto rent up 15% since last year