Concert moved from Budweiser Stage due to high water levels

Toronto's newly renamed outdoor music venue was supposed to make its debut next week. But thanks to higher than normal water levels in Lake Ontario, its opening concert has been relocated.

The Budweiser Stage (formerly known as the Molson Canadian Amphitheatre) was gearing up to kick off a summer of shows with Future - along with Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg and Zoey Dollarz - on May 16. That concert, however, will now be happening at the Air Canada Centre.

"The unprecedented water levels of Lake Ontario continue to rise and as a result, the venue is experiencing a level of water intake that will jeopardize production of the concert and fan experience," reads a news release from Live Nation, which owns and operates the Budweiser Stage.

According to Live Nation, fans who bought tickets to the Future show will get a refund and then a PIN code, which will let them re-purchase the same number of tickets to the concert at the ACC.

Since the ACC is bigger than the Budweiser Stage, additional tickets will go on sale to the public on May 15 at 10 a.m.