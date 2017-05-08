Music
Budweiser Stage Toronto

Toronto's revamped waterfront concert venue opens next week

The first major outdoor concert of the season is kind of like a giant green light to Torontonians, giving everyone the go ahead to get out there and have fun again.

Now that the Budweiser Stage (RIP Molson Amphitheatre) has been officially renamed and renovated, it's time for the season's first show, and then an endless onslaught of summer music gatherings.

Future, Migos, Tory Lanez and Kodak Black kick off the season with the Nobody's Safe Tour on Tuesday, May 16. Some other major musical come to the revamped venue include John Legend, Lady Antebellum, The Arkells, Iron Maiden and John Mayer

In addition to the endless list of shows, which run into early fall, the venue is getting a few upgrades including more concession stands, new food offerings, artwork and cashless payment options.

Of course, despite improvements and the lineup, some Torontonians are still not too pleased about the new name.

Lead photo by

Live Nation

