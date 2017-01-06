Molson Canadian Amphitheatre gets a new name and makeover

Toronto's Ontario Place might be undergoing a massive revitalization, but it's not only the old amusement that's due for a makeover. The iconic Molson Canadian Amphitheatre is also getting a new look for 2017 and it starts with a name change.

The Molson Canadian Amphitheatre is now the Budweiser Stage. This marks a partnership between Labatt Breweries of Canada and Live Nation - the Budweiser brand will be associated with music events and venues across the country.

“We’re also thrilled that the iconic venue for musicians at Ontario Place will carry the name Budweiser Stage, and that music fans will now be able to enjoy Canada’s most popular beer at the country’s premier music venue," said Todd Allen, Labatt's vice president of marketing, in a news release.

This name change includes a bunch of venue upgrades, including a refurbishment, more concession stands and cashless payment options as well as an enhanced pre-show experience.

Since it opened in 1995 and replaced the old Forum, as the Globe and Mail reports, the Molson Canadian Amphitheatre hasn't changed its name. We'll just have to wait and see what music fans think of this new moniker because we all know how Torontonians feel about their beloved venues.