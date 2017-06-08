City
Amy Grief
Posted 26 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto zoo

Toronto Zoo could open soon after tentative deal reached

The Toronto Zoo might not stay closed for the whole summer, so you'll finally get a chance to see all the adorable baby animals that now call the zoo home.

The Zoo has been closed to the public since May 11 after around 400 employees, who are members of CUPE Local 1600, walked off the job. However, a tentative deal has finally been reached with zoo management. 

As CP24 reports, this comes after 24 hours of negotiation. There will be a meeting and vote to ratify the deal this weekend. Once staff are officially back on the job, the zoo could open in a matter of days.

Zoo employees have been on strike for nearly a month and their animal pun-riddled picket signs have made headlines around the world.

