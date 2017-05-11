Toronto Zoo shut down after workers go on strike

If you're thinking about heading to zoo to check out the giant pandas or the new penguin chicks, you might want to save your trip for another day.

That's because at midnight, 400 zoo employees represented by CUPE Local 1600 went on strike. Workers are particularly concerned about issues related to job security and the two sides at the table failed to come to an agreement last night, as the Canadian Press writes.

Employees were asked to show up to the zoo today for picket duty, reports the Toronto Star. Zoo management will be caring for the animals.

The striking workers include zookeepers, gardeners, public relations and concessions staff.

It's unclear how long the strike will last.