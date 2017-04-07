The Toronto Zoo's new penguin chicks will melt your heart

The Toronto Zoo keeps upping its aww factor. Within the past few years, it has introduced a number of new baby animals - including its famous panda cubs - and today its four new African penguin chicks made their social media debut.

🐧 ALERT: say hello to four new African penguin chicks at the Zoo starting Good Friday (April 14). pic.twitter.com/FecItWVWau — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) April 7, 2017

According to a post on the Toronto Zoo Facebook page, the chicks hatched on February 12, 15, 27 and March 4, respectively. Three of them are females and the fourth is a male. They haven't been named yet.

The zoo says that of the 18 penguin species, African penguins are among the most endangered in the world.

Starting on April 14, you'll be able to see the penguins in the indoor viewing area from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily.