The Toronto Zoo's new penguin chicks will melt your heart
The Toronto Zoo keeps upping its aww factor. Within the past few years, it has introduced a number of new baby animals - including its famous panda cubs - and today its four new African penguin chicks made their social media debut.
🐧 ALERT: say hello to four new African penguin chicks at the Zoo starting Good Friday (April 14). pic.twitter.com/FecItWVWau— The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) April 7, 2017
According to a post on the Toronto Zoo Facebook page, the chicks hatched on February 12, 15, 27 and March 4, respectively. Three of them are females and the fourth is a male. They haven't been named yet.
The zoo says that of the 18 penguin species, African penguins are among the most endangered in the world.
🐧 We have that #FridayFeeling 🐧 pic.twitter.com/F5bAjY6noz— The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) April 7, 2017
Starting on April 14, you'll be able to see the penguins in the indoor viewing area from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily.
