Toronto panda discovers snowman for the first time

Do you want to build a snowman? Clearly, Da Mao, one of the giant pandas at the Toronto Zoo wants to. Although he seems more intent on destroying his new friend when it really comes down to it.

Zookeepers built a snowman for Da Mao, apparently for "enrichment" purposes. Just as other Toronto Zoo videos show, our guest pandas seem delighted by the snow, seemingly more than anyone else in the city.

News of this snowy confrontation traveled around the world and was picked up by the likes of BBC, among other international outlets.

Will someone take me to the Toronto zoo so I can see the Pandas playing in the snow? — Walt Chrisney (@Chris_Waltner) December 21, 2016

If you need to make your day a little bit cuter, watch the whole video of Da Mao meeting a snowman. You might just want to head outside and make one too.