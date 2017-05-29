Striking Toronto Zoo employees have the cutest picket signs

While the Toronto Zoo might have an influx of baby animals, including cheetah and leopard cubs, its doors remain closed to the public because about 400 zoo employees have been on strike for nearly three weeks now.

The employees, who are represented by CUPE Local 1600, are fighting for issues surrounding job security.

Ourtorontozoo.com A post shared by Nolan (@ndagniels) on May 11, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

They're bringing attention to the strike via picket signs filled with groan-inducing (yet adorable) animal puns.

A post shared by Toronto Public Library Workers (@local4948) on May 19, 2017 at 7:05am PDT

While fluffy and cute, the signs reveal the seriousness of the situation, especially since contract talks between staff and management broke down last week.

A post shared by Lauren Clift (@laur3nclift) on May 11, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

That means the zoo likely won't reopen any time soon.