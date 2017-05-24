Toronto Zoo's baby leopards are cutest thing on internet today

Even though its employees are currently on strike, the Toronto Zoo announced the birth of its newest cheetah and leopard cubs yesterday.

In late April and May, the zoo became home to three snow leopard cubs, five cheetah cubs and for the first time ever, two clouded leopard cubs.

The Toronto Zoo is proud to announce the healthy births of

snow leopard, clouded leopard and cheetah cubs ! https://t.co/XTduQiFNtb pic.twitter.com/QZ0Lf2PA1E — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) May 23, 2017

"All of these births are significant as each of them were born to first time moms, which means they are adding valuable genetics to the North American Species Survival Plan (SSP) populations for these species," says Maria Franke, curator of mammals at the zoo.

Due to the ongoing strike by CUPE Local 1600 members, the zoo remains closed, but the animals are being cared for by wildlife experts, veterinarians and curators.

Even if the zoo reopens soon, you won't be able to see this litter of wild cats until they're a bit older.