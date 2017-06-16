City
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
It's going to feel like almost 40C in Toronto this weekend

In a few short hours, it'll be the weekend. And it's time to get ready for another scorcher.

Temperatures are expected to hit 29 C on Saturday, according to Environment Canada. With the humidex, however, it could feel like 37 C. On Sunday, it's supposed to be 28 C, but there are thundershowers in the forecast on both days. 

There's lots to do outside this weekend, including multiple food and street festivals.

Some of the cities public outdoor pools open tomorrow, if you need to cool off. And you might need to grab a cold drink on a patio today if the mercury does indeed soar to 30 C. 

