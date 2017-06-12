Toronto's outdoor pools start to open this week

If you haven't noticed, it's pretty darn hot in Toronto at the moment, and it feels especially warm out thanks to the wet and relatively cold spring we had.

There's currently a heat warning in effect because the mercury's soared over 30 C today. With the humidex, it feels closer to 40 C.

While there's relief in sight - it's supposed to cool off mid week - some of the city's public outdoor pools will open this Saturday, June 17, right in time for more hot weather.

Public service announcement: the pool is full of water. It is nearly swimming season. A post shared by Jessica Blaine Smith (@jbsmith) on Jun 9, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

The following week, on June 24, the remainder of the pools will be operational, so you can splash around all summer long.

Here are the pools that'll be open on June 17: