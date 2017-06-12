City
Amy Grief
Posted 9 hours ago
hot weather toronto

It'll feel like it's over 40 C today in Toronto

There's a heat warning in effect for Toronto because all of a sudden, it's summer in the city.

After a hot and sunny weekend (that you hopefully spent on a patio or by the water somewhere) the warm weather will continue, at least for the beginning of this week.

toronto weather

The mercury's expected to hit 34 C today, but with the humidex, Environment Canada says it'll feel more like 41 C. 

"Temperatures today will reach the low thirties with humidex values near forty. Overnight lows are expected to be near 20 degrees, providing little relief from the heat during this timeframe," reads Environment Canada's heat warning.

Make sure to stay cool and check on your friends, neighbours and loved one who might be more vulnerable to hot weather. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Lavelle

