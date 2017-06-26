City
black lives matter toronto

Black Lives Matter returns with a reminder at Toronto Pride Parade

Pride month in Toronto wrapped up yesterday after an hours long parade made its way down Yonge Street, bringing out thousands of revellers to celebrate.

After halting the parade at Yonge and College last year, Black Lives Matter Toronto joined the proceedings at the same spot near the end of the parade on Sunday and marched with no disruption to the event. Earlier this month representatives had said they wouldn't be marching as a group.

"We made an appearance to actually remind folks that Black Queer and Trans people are here, have issues that we want to talk about and address and Black Queer and Trans people are a central and crucial part of Pride," Black Lives Matter Toronto co-founder Rodney Diverlus said to CP24.

Members of Pride Toronto voted to accept the list of demands Black Lives Matter Toronto presented last year, which included banning uniformed police officers from the parade.

Some members of Toronto Police Services accepted an invitation to march in the New York City Pride parade.

Yesterday, the Black Lives Matter New York City chapter released a statement calling for the removal of uniform police officers from the NYC parade, among other demands.

"Let us start off by saying that we stand in full solidarity with our siblings of the Toronto Chapter of #BlackLivesMatter," the letter began.

"We have been inspired by the strategic moves made by the TO team, including the chapters decision to not attend PRIDE this year in order to spotlight the reality of anti-blackness in all areas of society."

