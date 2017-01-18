Pride Toronto says yes to Black Lives Matter demands

At last night's Pride Toronto Annual General Meeting, Pride members voted to agree to all eight of the Black Lives Matter demands that were presented at the Pride parade last summer.

A motion to address Black Lives Matter's demands came in early at yesterday's meeting, which Pride Toronto held inside a gymnasium on the Ryerson University campus.

The night's agenda was amended and a vote was struck. The majority of the room voted in favour of Pride Toronto agreeing to all eight of the demands, including the "removal of police floats in the Pride marches and parades."

The Pride Toronto General Meeting traditionally focuses on the past year's activities and finances as well as voting in new board of director members.

It quickly shifted to address community concerns over Black Lives Matter. Pride officially apologized to the group late last year.

Five new board members were voted in at the end of the meeting. They are Sarah Cooper, Nicole Desnoyers, Black Lives Matter organizer Akio Maroon, Elijah Monroe and Kevin Rambally.