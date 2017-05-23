City
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 42 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
police pride toronto

Toronto police invited to march at Pride in New York

City
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 42 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Another city has invited members of the Toronto Police Service to march in uniform in their Pride parade.

According to the Canadian PressThe Gay Officers Action League in New York sent a letter last Friday inviting Toronto officers to join their Pride March on June 25, the same day as the Toronto Pride parade. 

Toronto Police have yet to officially respond to this invitation. Earlier this month, Pride Toronto said officers were welcome to participate in this year's parade without uniforms, guns or cruisers. 

Since last year's Pride parade the relationship between Pride Toronto and the Toronto Police Service has been especially complicated.

Pride Toronto's city-based funding has been called in question after the organization officially accepted Black Lives Matter's list of demands.

It seems as though some Torontonians agree with the move. 

The president of the Gay Officers Action League told CP24 he believes it's important for officers to march in uniform. 

“If Toronto officers would like to march proudly as open LGBTQ criminal justice professionals in a march and they feel it’s important to identify both as an officer and a member of the community – we welcome them with open arms,” he said. 

The Toronto Police Force's LBGTQ Internal Support Network are thankful for the invite. 

Pride Month 2017 kicks off on June 1 in Toronto. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto police invited to march at Pride in New York

This summer in Toronto could be warmer than usual

The top 30 rainy day activities in Toronto

Free parking in Toronto this Monday for Victoria Day

This is what a $10 million cottage near Toronto looks like

The top 12 bike paths in Toronto

Take a look inside Toronto's most stunning new building

What Toronto traffic looked liked in 1960s and 70s