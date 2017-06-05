Black Lives Matter won't be marching at Pride Toronto this year

Pride Month kicked off last week and events, including parties, exhibitions and human rights panels, dot the calendar before the annual Pride Parade on June 25.

Groups could sign up to march in the parade until May 20, but as the Toronto Star reports, it looks like Black Lives Matter Toronto missed this deadline.

One of the Black Lives Matter founders told CP24 BLMTO didn't sign up to march as a group because its members will be walking with other organizations to ensure there's a Black queer and transgender presence throughout the parade.

Last year, Black Lives Matter participated as an honoured group and held a sit-in, stopping the parade until Pride Toronto's former executive director Mathieu Chantelois signed a paper, agreeing to their list of demands.

At Pride Toronto's annual general meeting, members voted to accept all of these demands, which included banning police floats from the parade.

Some city councillors tried to withhold Pride's annual $260,000 because of this decision, but their motion failed at last month's council meeting.