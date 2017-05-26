City
Motion to kill city funding for Pride Toronto fails

Pride Toronto kicks off its highly anticipated Pride month in less than a week, and it looks like it'll be able to do so with its annual city grant.

After city councillors spent much of the day debating whom pride is for, they ultimately voted down the motion to make Pride's $260,000 grant conditional upon "reaffirming its core value of inclusivity by welcoming uniformed officers from Toronto Police to participate as they wish in the parade celebrations."

The vote on Councillor John Campbell's motion, which he hinted at introducing a few weeks back, was actually pretty tight. But it was ultimately rejected 17 to 27. 

Earlier today, Metrolinx announced that GO Transit safety officers wouldn't march in uniform at the Pride parade. TTC fare inspectors and transit officers also said they'd don plain clothes in solidarity with the police.

