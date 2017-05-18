Honest Ed's sign to be taken down and moved next week

Honest Ed's might be covered in graffiti, but the iconic Las Vegas-style sign still dominates the corner of Bathurst and Bloor. But next week, that'll change.

On May 23 at around 11 a.m., right after the Victoria long weekend, works crews and a crane will start removing the beloved 30-foot-tall by 60-foot-wide light-up sign before transporting it to a storage facility for refurbishment.

After it's fixed up, it'll find a new home outside the Ed Mirvish Theatre, pending approval from city hall. Some of the other smaller signs will become part of the new Westbank development that's replacing the discount department store and Mirvish Village.