Uncertain future for remaining Honest Ed's signs

Honest Ed's might be closed, but we know its iconic marquee sign will be saved. Former owner David Mirvish previously announced he's going to dismantle and move it to the Ed Mirvish Theatre near Yonge and Dundas.

But what about all the other signs that adorn the building? Is Mirvish taking those too?

The answer is no. As part of the sale of the discount department store, new owner Westbank Development Corp. actually acquired all of the signs too. They're still figuring out what to do with them.

"Westbank is currently examining the condition of the other, smaller signs and will be keeping, storing, and reinstating at least a few of them in the completed project based on their individual condition," said a Westbank PR rep via email.

Westbank's proposals, which have yet to be approved, include many options to preserve the Mirvish legacy.

This includes new signage that pays tribute to Honest Ed's as well as the possibility of putting up the other recognizable (and pun-filled) signs that hung outside the building.