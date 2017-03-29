City
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago


This is where all the businesses in Mirvish Village moved to

Mirvish Village is a ghost town. All of the businesses on Markham Street hauled out before the end of January because the area will soon be redeveloped as part of the incoming Westbank project.

While some of the local stores and restaurants shut down for good, many others opened up in brand new locations. You can now find these former Mirvish Villagers scattered throughout the city.

Here's where they moved to.

A Different Booklist

After getting help for its move across the street, this bookstore opened its new space at 779 Bathurst St.

The Beguiling

One of the city's most beloved comic book shops is now in Little Italy at 319 College Street. Its kid-oriented offshoot, Little Island Comics, closed for good.



Butler's Pantry

While the Markham Street location shut down, you can still visit this restaurant at 371 Roncesvalles Ave.

The Central

For more than a decade, The Central gave up-and-coming musicians a space to perform. Owner Lucan Wei hopes to bring The Central's programming to his other bar and venue The Smiling Buddha

Coal Miner's Daughter

This boutique still has three locations on the city's west side. It moved its Mirvish Village outpost to 3023 Dundas St., in the Junction.

Gigi's House of Frills

For vintage, and vintage-inspired, lingerie, head to Gigi's new location at 731 Dovercourt Road.



The Green Iguana Glassworks

You never know what you're going to find at this quirky shop. But if you're looking for it, it's now at 948 Bloor St. W.

Hollywood Canteen

Movie lovers can still visit this La La Land-inspired shop at its new east side outpost at 1841 Danforth Ave.

Neurotica Records

Little Italy is now home to lots of Mirvish Village expats, including this record store at 567 College St., which should open in spring 2017.

The Rock Store

For all your crystal needs, visit the new Rock Store at 154 Harbord Street, in the former DT Bistro space.



Southern Accent

Get your fill of gumbo and blackened meat at 839 College St.

Space Vintage

Find this vintage store nearby Mirvish Village at 617 Bloor St. W.

Suspect Video

One of the city's most famous video stores is closed for now, but the owners hinted they might reopen in the future.

Tosho Knife Arts

This shop is a favourite amongst Toronto chefs. You can shop for high-quality knives at the new Tosho nearby at 934 Bathurst St.

The Victory Cafe

The team behind the Victory Cafe opened the Crafty Coyote at Bloor and Borden. They're not sure if they're going to relocate their original restaurant and bar.

Vintage Video

For hard-to-find movies and memorabilia, visit the new Vintage Video at 1298 Bloor St. W.

Lead photo by

Matt Forysthe at the old Neurotica in Mirvish Village

