Major Canadian airline is cutting hundreds of jobs

Air Transat is axing hundreds of jobs.

In a statement, the airline said it would be cutting between 350 to 400 jobs. It added the layoffs specifically concern its flight attendants and the cuts are short-term.

"They are temporary due to the seasonality of our airline operations and a capacity reduction announced earlier this year. This measure, which Air Transat has used several times in the past, is in accordance with the collective agreement and is common in the industry," spokesperson Andréan Gagné said.

The spokesperson added that several mitigation measures have been offered and implemented for affected employees including unpaid leave.

"It is temporary because we plan to recall staff in due course as soon as our flight schedule allows," said Gagné.

The expected number of cuts is far greater than the initial plans to lay off up to 80 employees, which was reported by The Canadian Press earlier this month.

The potential job cuts were disclosed in a preliminary notice sent to the Quebec government, which is required by the province's labour regulations.

Air Transat initially told Quebec's employment department that the layoffs could be effective by November 1, specifying in an email that it would not affect federally regulated roles like pilots or flight attendants, reported the wire news service.

This comes as the airline faces financial challenges, reporting a $39.9 million loss in its third quarter this year compared to its $57.3 million profit last year.