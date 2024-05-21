Toronto is about to get a new ultra-cheap flight route to world's theme park capital

If you're already looking for ways to extend your summer and escape the Canadian cold this coming winter, you'll be pleased to hear that a low-cost airline will soon offer ultra-cheap flights to a new destination in Florida.

On Friday, Edmonton-based carrier Flair Airlines announced that it will add four new routes to Orlando International Airport this upcoming winter season, with up to 18 weekly flights at its peak.

Orlando, one of the most visited cities in the world, is home to over eighteen theme parks, including multi-park resorts like Universal Studios and Walt Disney World. The former's hotly anticipated Universal Epic Universe is set to open in 2025, drawing even more crowds to Orlando.

Flights between Toronto Pearson International Airport and Orlando will officially kick off on Dec. 16 with up to 12 flights weekly starting at $114. Flights on the return journey from Orlando to Toronto have an even lower starting fare of $54.

The airline will also be launching service to Orlando from other Ontario cities including Kitchener-Waterloo (YKF) on Oct. 29 starting at $94, and London (YXU) on Dec. 20 starting at $94.

Tickets for the new routes are already available for purchase online, so if you're ready to bask in the Florida sunshine this winter, make sure to snag your seats sooner rather than later.