Hotel prices in Niagara Falls are totally out of control for solar eclipse

Want to book a hotel for the solar eclipse in Niagara Falls?

The upcoming April 8 solar eclipse is, without a doubt, the subject of plenty of conversation and debate — from questions of where to get safe viewing glasses to the recent state of emergency declaration in the Niagara Region.

While Toronto will only see about 99 per cent of the eclipse, Niagara Falls lies under the path of totality, and will see a total eclipse on April 8, leading hordes to book getaways to the tourist destination to watch — and hotels in the area are responding.

With Niagara Falls anticipating a serious influx of people in the area over the weekend and into Monday, April 8, hotel rates, according to Booking.com and other sites, are skyrocketing.

For example, a normal rate this time of year at the Fullerton Manor Inn is $120 but for Sunday, April 7 to Monday, April 8, you won't be able to score a room for anything under $550.

Prices at the Niagara Falls Marriott Fallsview have only skyrocketed further: you can normally score a room for around $200, but for April 7 to 8, the lowest available price is $809 for a king bed room.

Prices at even the most cost-effective hotels have accellerated to luxury price levels.

A night at the Comfort Inn, usually around $70, will set you back $419 over the eclipse, and a night at the Country Inn, which usually goes for $85, will cost $510 on April 7.

While there are few better locations in the province to watch the solar eclipse than Niagara Falls, the strained infrastructure of the Niagara Region — and your wallet — might just thank you if you opt to stay and watch the event from the city.