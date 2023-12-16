Muskoka in winter is a wonderland of fun and adventure

Muskoka is known for cottaging during the summer months and you probably don't think about visiting Muskoka in winter. But it's an adventurer's wonderland this time of year with plenty to offer.

The region is perfect for a day trip that isn't quite as far as Algonquin or the perfect holiday-season mid-week getaway. Whether you're up for a day of hiking, or packing in all of the winter fun, this is your must-visit location this season.

Winter hiking at Hardy Lake

Located just north of Gravenhurst, Hardy Lake is one of the best hikes in the Muskoka Region. There is a small parking lot located just off Highway 69 that offers easy access to the park.

The park's trails range from 3 to 8km and offer great photo-worthy views along the lake's boardwalks, Precambrian rocks and dense forests. Most people do the clockwise walk as this offers the best views and photo opportunities. It takes about 3 hours.

What makes this Provincial Park so great in the winter is that it is less busy, buggy and muddy than during the warmer months. Crampons and proper footwear are recommended to make the hike more enjoyable. Even better, pack your snowshoes and enjoy trekking through the forest.

This hike is marked as moderate as you might have to jump a few logs, roots and rocks to cross over small streams or cracking ice.

Nearby, Torrence Barrens Dark Sky Preserve offers trails and winter fun. By day they offer snowmobiling, hiking trails and photography opportunities and by night, a spectacular view of the stars.

More fun in the snow options nearby

If you're up for skating, Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery north of the park offers a skating trail and torch-lit evenings. Enjoy a cup of cranberry cider or mulled wine while skating the 1.2 km loop or try one of their wine tastings after skating.

Clear Lake Brewery also offers skating maintained by the locals. Dubbed the Beer Spa, the brewery offers saunas, cold plunges and 5-course beer-paring dinners. This location also offers accommodations for about $150 per night.

Consider an ice fishing or snowmobile tour to explore the lakes and forests in a new way. Muskoka Stay and Play offers daily rentals and tours ranging from half-day to full-day, meal included options.

The Fire & Ice Festival is happening in January in nearby Bracebridge. Offering ice carving, snow tube races, campfires, fireworks and so much more, this is a must-visit this season.

Where to eat

The region is filled with craft breweries including Sawdust Brewing in downtown Gravenhurst. The perfect spot to explore a flight or buy a case of beer as a holiday gift to mark the trip. Their Smoko Room offers lunch, drinks and dinner with seasonally and locally grown food.

If you have a sweet tooth, a range of bread, donuts, tarts, and pies are worth a stop at The Bakery.

If you need last-minute holiday gifts or a souvenir from the adventure, stop in for a coffee and some browsing at Muskoka Shipyards. For a more formal meal, The Oar offers a range of contemporary fair and music nights.

Where to stay

There are many resorts and hotels in the region offering winter getaway packages and quieter bed and breakfasts too.

If you're looking for a cosy rom-com-worthy night, consider staying at the Inn on the Bay in downtown Gravenhurst. Rooms start from $110 a night and offer queen beds, in-room fireplaces and breakfast.

A little further from town is the Bear and Butterfly Bed and Breakfast which offers great food and a location closer to nature.