Discount airline offering cheap flights from Ontario to Europe for as little as $99

You can shake off those Canadian winter blues on a budget thanks to a new deal from a discount airline offering flights to Europe for as cheap as $99.

Low-cost Icelandic carrier Play Airlines has launched a limited-time holiday flash sale offering Canadians super-cheap escapes across the Atlantic.

The sale includes discounted flights to Reykjavik, Iceland starting at $99, and trips to popular cities like Dublin, London, Amsterdam and Paris priced as low as $139.

Toronto travellers can save big on these flights provided they're willing to make the trip out to John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport in Hamilton, Play Airlines' hub in Ontario.

The deal applies to Play's no-frills Basic Bundle, which allows travellers to fly with just one small personal item and charges passengers extra for baggage and other flight perks — a standard model for discount airlines.

With fees added for checked baggage, travellers using discount airlines often end up with much higher costs than advertised, sometimes several times the ticket price.

For instance, Play states that it charges a whopping $260 per checked bag for travellers to want to check luggage at the gate, and $140 for baggage checked during online booking and before check-in.

Travellers (who are comfortable flying with no checked bags) can cut costs on their next European vacation by booking before the flash sale expires on Friday, December 8, at 11:59 p.m. ET.