5 farms for peach picking in Ontario

Peach picking season in Ontario is now in full swing, and with August being National Peach Month, there's no better time to hit up your local farms and stock up on some of these juicy and delicious stone fruits.

With its fertile soils and favourable climate, the Niagara Peninsula is often considered the 'peach capital' of Ontario with plenty of orchards. Lucky for us, it's just under a 2-hour drive from the city, making it perfect for a fun day trip.

Here are 5 farms to go peach picking this season in Ontario.

Specializing in small fruit production, this family-run farm is perched on the shores of Lake Erie in Blenheim. Visit soon for ripe Red Haven peaches, which are sold by the 11-quart basket. After your harvest, stop by their retail store, which sells cold beverages you can enjoy in a shaded picnic area with your peaches.

Located in scenic Niagara-on-the-Lake, this farm is now open for peach and plum picking, with a $5 entry fee per person and minimum purchase of $10. Depending on the ripeness of the fruit, their website mentions they may close any time, so it's best to check their website or call ahead prior to visiting.

Freestone peaches are ripe for picking at this farm in Vineland, with nectarines, plums, and Baby Gold peaches to ripen shortly thereafter. Baskets must be prepaid per entrant and cost between $7 to $8 (the price includes a basket to fill).

Pick everything from peaches to strawberries to apples at this family-owned farm just off the shores of Lake Erie in the quaint town of Port Stanley. The farm sprawls over 155 acres and offers a range of activities, and don't miss grabbing some baked goods from their seasonal Apple Barn café.

Operating since 1984, this 200-acre fruit farm is found in the heart of the Niagara Region in the small community of Fenwick. Pick your own peaches at $10/4L basket, including the Coralstar and Red Haven peach varieties.