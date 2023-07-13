Centennial - Cedar Bay Beach is the perfect quiet escape for your next beach getaway, with a beautiful, wide stretch of white sandy shore and calm, warm waters to swim in.

Located just under 2 hours away in the charming town of Port Colborne, you'll find Centennial - Cedar Bay Beach perched on the shores of Lake Erie.

The expansive 46-acre Centennial Park, located above the beach, overlooks the coast. The park was revamped in 1967, and offers tons of recreational activities for you to enjoy when you visit.

You'll find tennis and volleyball courts, horseshoe rings, two outdoor picnic pavilions, and maintained washrooms conveniently located by the water.

Pack a picnic, grab some beach blankets, and plan to spend the day here, as you might be treated to a gorgeous sunset behind Pine Crest Point across the water.

The beach itself is wide and mostly sandy, though there are some rocky parts you'll have to be cautious of. It's also typically quiet and not too crowded, likely due to the fact that non-Port Colborne residents have to pay a fee to visit.

From Monday through Thursday, the fee per vehicle is $20. On weekends, it increases to $30. You can purchase your pass in advance online to reserve your spot.

Centennial - Cedar Bay Beach is the smaller of two main beaches in Port Colborne, with the second being Nickel Beach.

While you can no longer park directly on the beach, Nickel Beach is still a popular destination for water sports like windsurfing and paddling, as well as splashing around on their new massive inflatable water park just off shore.

As with any natural swimming area, be sure to check the water quality before taking a dip.