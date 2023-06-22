Devil's Rock in Ontario isn't for the faint of heart, especially if you're scared of heights. If the climb itself doesn't take your breath away, the views surely will.

Located near Temiskaming Shores in the northeastern part of Ontario, Devil's Rock is roughly a 5.5 hour drive from Toronto, making it perfect for a weekend getaway or overnight camping trip.

The towering fault cliff dates back over 2 billion years, rising 150 metres above Lake Temiskaming below. From water level, you might notice signs of old mining tunnels which were carved out of the granite rocks during the silver rush.

There are two trails you can follow to get to Devil's Rock. Both of which are moderately challenging considering the rewarding views making it one of the most accessible vistas compared to Barron Canyon in Algonquin Park or Ouimet Canyon east of Thunder Bay.

The first trail, starting at Bucke's Campground, is a leisurely, scenic-but-rocky 3 km climb. Or you can follow the Devil's Rock Trail, an easier 2 km hike which is very well-marked and easy to follow.

At the summit, you'll come to a rock ledge with a sheer drop-off and impressive 180-degree panoramic views with a sparkling lake below. In the distance, you can also see the province of Quebec.

Devil's Rock is free to access and hike year round, though the most popular times to visit are from May to October due to conditions. To get there, you can either access the trail from Bucke's Campground, or from Hwy 567 which has a small parking lot.