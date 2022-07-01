Ouimet Canyon Provincial Park is certainly worth the trip if you have the time.

Sure, Toronto has a ton of great hiking trails to help you get your daily steps in, but if you need a change of scenery then check out this trail that will lead you to panoramic views of a massive gorge in Ontario.

Find Ouimet Canyon Provincial Park in Pass Lake, Northern Ontario - about a 14.5 hour drive northwest of Toronto.

The provincial park is home to a 150-meter-wide gorge and cliffs that drop 100 meters down to the canyon floor.

If you're not an avid hiker, there's no need to worry as the 1-km trail leading up to the gorge is easy to get to.

Make your way through the trail until you get to a boardwalk that connects you to two lookout platforms offering up spectacular views of the canyon.

You'll be able to spot some arctic plants at the bottom of the canyon, usually found 1,000 kilometres north of the park.

The Ouimet Canyon Provincial Park is only open for day use and has washroom facilities and a picnic area near the main parking lot so you can take a break. The park is open daily until October 2.

If you can't get enough of hunting out epic views, make sure to check out Eagle Canyon Adventures, home to the largest suspension bridge in Canada. If you're a thrill-seeker make sure to check out their zipline which is the tallest and longest in the country.

The best part is that these two attractions are less than a 15-minute drive from each other, so you can visit both in one day in northwest Ontario.