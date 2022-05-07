The Eagle Canyon Adventures suspension bridge is longer than any other walking bridge in Canada and it's found right here in Ontario.

Located in Dorion, ON, Eagle Canyon is a full 15-hour drive northwest from Toronto.

But it goes without saying, walking the longest suspension bridge in the country is an experience that doesn't come around every day, so mark this one down for your next tour of northern Ontario.

The footbridge spans nearly 600 feet across an open canyon and suspends at a height of 150 feet affording anyone who walks it incomparable views as far as the eye can see.

You'll be brought as high as the towering canyon walls and have a high-up vantage point of the lush gorge below.

Eagle Canyon Adventures also has a second suspension bridge that's 300-feet long. Although it might only be half the length of the first, the views are just as good.

Thrill-seekers will be happy to note that Canada's longest and highest zipline is found here. It will send you soaring over 45 mph for half a mile with breathtaking vistas all the while, of course.

There are also trails leading right to the bottom of the canyon for a more down-to-earth experience of the area. After the hike, find a scenic spot along the river for a picnic lunch.

Eagle Canyon Adventures is typically open from May 1 to October 15 but these dates might be affected due to the pandemic. Entrance costs $22 for all adult visitors.

Make sure to respect the rules of the area during your visit. Adhere to social distancing measures by visiting with a small group and pick up your trash to leave the area just as beautiful as you found it.