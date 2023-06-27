Calypso Water Park, the biggest water park in Canada, is officially open for the summer, so grab those swimsuits and suncreen and get ready to fly down huge waterslides, float down lazy rivers, and splash around in their massive wave pool.

While there's no shortage of water parks close to the city, you'll have to plan a road trip if you want to experience all the park has to offer. Calypso is located in Limoges, Ontario near Ottawa, roughly a 4.5 hour drive away from Toronto.

The huge 40-hectare facility boasts over 35 state-of-the-art water slides, water rides, games, lazy rivers, and Canada's largest wave pool, which measures the size of three NHL rinks with waves reaching up to 1.8 metres tall.

Thrillseekers will likely love the Summit Tower, the tallest water slide in Canada towering at 90 feet with 10 individual slides, or opt for the Vertigo, a slide which sends riders down over nine storeys before plunging into the water below.

Aqualoops is another water slide not for the faint of heart, where you'll fall through a trap door before gravity pulls you down at over 60 km/h. According to the site, riders go from 0 to 2.5Gs in under two seconds.

There are also plenty of family-friendly slides, or you can calmly drift down one of the park's two themed rivers, the Jungle Run or Kongo Expedition.

Between all the fun in the water, take a break to grab a bite at one of Calypso's dining spots. Sip on some tropical cocktails at the Hawaiian-themed Beach Bar, or head to Ulysses if you're in the mood for Greek.

This summer, they're also offering a new breakfast buffet for early park-goers, as well as private cabanas you can book, which offer views of the wave pool.

The park will also host a number of events throughout the summer months. This includes everything from Canada Day celebrations to Foam Fest weekends in July and August, which you can see on their events page.

Calypso re-opened for the summer on June 17 and will be open daily until September 4.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance for $49.99 per person, or $39.99 for kids under 1.32 metres tall. Children under 1 metre tall get free park entry.