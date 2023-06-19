This Ontario waterpark with thrilling slides and a huge wave pool opens soon

Bingemans waterpark, Big Splash, is gearing up to open for its 40th season, and as of June 24, you'll be able to fly down its exhilarating water slides or jump in the waves of its iconic wave pool.

The multipurpose recreation centre in Kitchener opened in 1960 and is known for its year-round attractions, from its annual Gift of Lights holiday light show to the Halloween-themed Screampark which takes place every October.

The Big Splash waterpark opened in the early 1980s, and was home to Canada's first wave pool, which still exists at the heart of the park today. With alternating wave patterns and a circulating channel, you can frolic in the heated water to your heart's content, or relax in the shade under a poolside umbrella.

In addition to the wave pool, Big Splash has a children's water-based playground and 9 epic water slides, including The Boomerango which sends riders in a raft down an almost vertical wall before flying over some bumps towards the finish line.

Another slide, aptly named the Cyclone, uses centrifugal force and takes its riders in circles around a giant bowl before eventually dropping them into the splash pool below.

After your day of fun in the sun, you can explore other fun activities at Bingemans, like one of their 3 themed EscapeworX escape rooms, or Hole in Fun mini golf course. If you want to extend your stay, you can even camp right onsite.

Bingemans Big Splash opens on June 24 for the 2023 season from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Day passes start at $37.95 per person, which you can book on their website.